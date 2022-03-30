PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,003,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 709,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCS opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

