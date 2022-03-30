Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

