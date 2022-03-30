Piper Sandler Comments on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.