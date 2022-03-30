Piper Sandler Comments on Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

