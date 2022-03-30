Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.89 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $207.86 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

