PolkaWar (PWAR) Tops One Day Volume of $648,285.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $648,285.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.42 or 0.07179044 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.60 or 1.00226550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054797 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

