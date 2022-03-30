Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PDS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $974.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

