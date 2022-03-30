Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$62.50 to C$115.00. The company traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.66, with a volume of 5411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $974.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

