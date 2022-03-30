Preformed Line Products (PLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of PLPC stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter.
About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
