Preformed Line Products (PLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.