President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,171,875 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £36.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

