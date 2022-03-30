Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SQFT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.
About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
