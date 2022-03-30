Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 329,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.