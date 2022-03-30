Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

Shares of PROG opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 153.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 62.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

