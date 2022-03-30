Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.01-4.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 1,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.