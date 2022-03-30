Project TXA (TXA) Price Tops $2.01 on Exchanges

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $494,213.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

