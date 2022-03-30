ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Saturday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

