ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after buying an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 433,485 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

