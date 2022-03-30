Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

