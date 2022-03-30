PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

