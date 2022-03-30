Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

