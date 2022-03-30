PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.