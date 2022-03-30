Pyrk Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $25,887.40 and approximately $786.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003145 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

