Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ITT in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

