Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Lowered by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

NYSE AIZ opened at $181.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

