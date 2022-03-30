Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increased by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $839.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

