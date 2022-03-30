Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $81.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Denbury has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

