Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $13.51 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

