Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Oshkosh stock opened at $108.81 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

