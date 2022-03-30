Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

PGC stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

