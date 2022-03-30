Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Down to $64.44

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.44, but opened at $62.91. Q2 shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 2,689 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Q2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 117,919 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

