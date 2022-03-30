Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

