Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

