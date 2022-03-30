Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 243.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139,988 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Radware has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.39, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

