Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.02 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $65.62 million and $3.05 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006384 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.90 or 0.07174829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.64 or 0.99863862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,742,783 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

