Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $565.74 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.55 or 0.07199453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.00 or 0.99835909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,601,510,988 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.