Ralph Lauren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of 744% compared to the typical volume of 767 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

