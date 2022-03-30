Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $650.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

