Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 4.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 1,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 656,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on METC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm has a market cap of $650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

