Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($83.52) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/28/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($85.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/28/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($95.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/25/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($64.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/21/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($82.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/17/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($85.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/10/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($95.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($97.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/10/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/3/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/25/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR COP opened at €55.30 ($60.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

