Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Verona Pharma (VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2022 – Verona Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/29/2022 – Verona Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/22/2022 – Verona Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/19/2022 – Verona Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/16/2022 – Verona Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VRNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $313.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.63. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Get Verona Pharma plc alerts:

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.