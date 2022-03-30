Reed’s (REED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reed’s by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

