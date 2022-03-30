Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $391.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

