Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.23 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

