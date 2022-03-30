Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.