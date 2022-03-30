Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. 3,416,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.