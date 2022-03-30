Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

TFC stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 7,413,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,008. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

