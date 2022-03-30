Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 2,659 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

