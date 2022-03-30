Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

