Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.