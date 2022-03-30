Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

